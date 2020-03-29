Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,619,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $321.67 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.08 and a 12 month high of $542.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

