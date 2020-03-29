Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $652,000 Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

