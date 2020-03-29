Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CARA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,730,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,825. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

