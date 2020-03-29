Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.85 million, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,730.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 689,926 shares of company stock valued at $25,336,867 and have sold 293,638 shares valued at $23,114,560. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

