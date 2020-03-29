CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.10. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $42.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $632,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,680.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,298,016.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,293,158 shares in the company, valued at $82,645,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,268 shares of company stock worth $12,752,416. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 2,004.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 578,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CarGurus by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 59,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

