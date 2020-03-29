Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,132 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $118.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.64. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

