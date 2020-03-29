Ccore (CCO) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Ccore token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Ccore has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $7,685.86 and $4.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.02512434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193445 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

