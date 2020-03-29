Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires £7,092 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 28,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £7,092 ($9,329.12).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 26,753 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £5,350.60 ($7,038.41).

On Monday, January 20th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 408 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($198.58).

LON CAU opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.05. Centaur Media Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 59 ($0.78).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.49%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

