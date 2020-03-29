Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Trading Down 11.4%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) traded down 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56, 790,241 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 351,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $67.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

