CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Down 9.6%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares traded down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.55, 2,497,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,178,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,793,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

