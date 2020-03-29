Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $439.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.10. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $343.15 and a 52 week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.