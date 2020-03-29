CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.60. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW news, insider Phillip John Kardis II acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Also, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda acquired 40,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIM. ValuEngine cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

