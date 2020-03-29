CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW news, CEO Matthew Lambiase bought 50,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 15,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Insiders bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $11.92 on Friday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.78%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

