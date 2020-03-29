Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,033 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 170.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMH. DA Davidson downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $98,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 21,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $244,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,960 shares of company stock valued at $332,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

