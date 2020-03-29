Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $294.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.76%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 177,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $608,472.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,013,726 shares of company stock worth $2,740,266 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

