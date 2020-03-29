Citigroup Inc. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 351.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 150,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 89,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.