CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Golden Bull (NYSE:DNJR) Critical Analysis

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CNFinance and Golden Bull, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Golden Bull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 17.20% 15.65% 3.59% Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Golden Bull shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and Golden Bull’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million 0.61 $76.64 million N/A N/A Golden Bull $4.59 million 1.54 -$3.43 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Volatility & Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Bull has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNFinance beats Golden Bull on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Bull

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

