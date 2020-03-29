Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after buying an additional 175,745 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $218,858,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,447,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,513,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,859,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 346,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,695,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,289,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

CCEP stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

