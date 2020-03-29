Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

CHRS opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,961,000 after purchasing an additional 111,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,851 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

