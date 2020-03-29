Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Comcast stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,149,000 after acquiring an additional 416,281 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

