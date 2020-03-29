Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of CBSH opened at $49.38 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,466.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

