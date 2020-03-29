Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) traded down 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.25, 1,264,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,720,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.