Comparing Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) & International Bancshares (NYSE:IBOC)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 22.59% 11.26% 0.98% International Bancshares 31.68% 9.96% 1.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and International Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $258.18 million 1.64 $58.32 million $2.03 7.40 International Bancshares $647.23 million 2.55 $205.10 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Pacific Financial and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.08%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Central Pacific Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, Internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. It operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, and drive up and walk up facilities, as well as other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 27, 2019, the company had 189 branch facilities and 287 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Laredo, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.