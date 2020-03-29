Comparing Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) and Slack (OTCMKTS:WORK)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Slack alerts:

This table compares Slack and Cornerworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack -90.58% -138.05% -45.71% Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Slack and Cornerworld’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack $630.42 million 25.24 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -20.13 Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cornerworld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Slack.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Slack shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Slack and Cornerworld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack 1 9 11 0 2.48 Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Slack presently has a consensus price target of $28.11, indicating a potential downside of 1.66%. Given Slack’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Slack is more favorable than Cornerworld.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cornerworld Company Profile

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.