Comparing iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) & Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and Overstock.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.02 -$22.16 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $1.46 billion 0.13 -$121.84 million N/A N/A

iMedia Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Overstock.com.

Volatility and Risk

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overstock.com has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -8.94% -89.16% -19.27% Overstock.com -8.35% -64.51% -28.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iMedia Brands and Overstock.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 Overstock.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

iMedia Brands presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 234.30%. Overstock.com has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 604.99%. Given Overstock.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than iMedia Brands.

Summary

Overstock.com beats iMedia Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website. In addition, the company operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network; and offers businesses advertising products or services on its Website. It provides its products and services through its Internet Websites, such as overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz. Further, it focuses on the development and commercialization of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

