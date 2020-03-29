Comparing Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) & Bank of New York Mellon (NASDAQ:BK)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 26.69% 10.92% 1.21% Bank of New York Mellon 21.39% 10.49% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 1.79 $49.46 million $2.57 7.88 Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 1.39 $4.44 billion $4.02 8.09

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of New York Mellon 3 7 5 0 2.13

Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $45.46, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mercantile Bank pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Mercantile Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as operates and 40 automated teller machines. The company operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts. The company also provides mutual funds, separate accounts, and wealth management and private banking services; and trust and registered investment advisory services. In addition, it engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

