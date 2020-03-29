Comparing Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prospect Capital and Portman Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Portman Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prospect Capital presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.91%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than Portman Ridge Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Capital and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital 20.47% 8.74% 5.04% Portman Ridge Finance -47.18% 2.16% 1.02%

Volatility and Risk

Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prospect Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.1%. Prospect Capital pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portman Ridge Finance pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prospect Capital has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prospect Capital and Portman Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital $703.77 million 2.35 $144.49 million $0.85 5.28 Portman Ridge Finance $26.50 million 1.56 -$12.50 million $0.08 11.50

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Portman Ridge Finance. Prospect Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portman Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats Portman Ridge Finance on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

