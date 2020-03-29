Comparing Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Spi Energy has a beta of 4.46, meaning that its share price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spi Energy and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group 58.70% 2.74% 2.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spi Energy and Marvell Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.08 -$12.28 million N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 5.55 $1.58 billion $0.32 69.84

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spi Energy and Marvell Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology Group 1 4 20 0 2.76

Marvell Technology Group has a consensus price target of $28.46, suggesting a potential upside of 27.32%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Spi Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which comprise Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, embedded communication processors, and Ethernet adapters and controllers. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) products, which are integrated into various end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways and voice assistants, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer SoC products and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

