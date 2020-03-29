Compass Point Upgrades Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) to Buy

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REG. Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Shares of REG opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. Regency Centers has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,213,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,212,000 after buying an additional 2,748,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,668,000 after buying an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after buying an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

