Contentos (COS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.32 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Contentos has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $3.32 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.57 or 0.04872307 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00066522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016165 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 9,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,267,502 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

