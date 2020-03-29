CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens increased their target price on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $580.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $456.20 and a one year high of $746.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $664.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

