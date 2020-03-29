Credit Suisse AG Acquires 33,416 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 258.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tricida were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tricida by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Tricida by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $157,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $674,995. 66.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.93. Tricida Inc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

