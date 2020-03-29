Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,835 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,045,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Trinseo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trinseo by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Trinseo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $755.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.96. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.