Credit Suisse AG Buys 11,882 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Boot Barn worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.