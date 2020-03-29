Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,173 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PriceSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

PSMT stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $5,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,700. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.