Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,386 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Endurance International Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Endurance International Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,754,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $151,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,087,305 shares of company stock worth $7,844,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

