Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,892.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EAT opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $542.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

