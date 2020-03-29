Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Cubic worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 128,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 818,455 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cubic stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUB. TheStreet cut Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

