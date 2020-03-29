Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Boise Cascade worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 156,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.07. Boise Cascade Co has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCC. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

