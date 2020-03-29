Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 59,767 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $778,000.

In other news, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDRX stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDRX. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

