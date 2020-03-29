Credit Suisse AG Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Covanta worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVA. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Covanta by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,613,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 582,833 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 601,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 127,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Covanta by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 492,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 96,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Covanta by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $8.83 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.