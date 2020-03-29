Credit Suisse AG Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Masonite International worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,399,000 after buying an additional 75,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Masonite International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Masonite International by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Masonite International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International Corp has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

