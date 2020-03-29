Credit Suisse AG Has $1.76 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Hilltop worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hilltop by 627.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Hilltop by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HTH shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:HTH opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

