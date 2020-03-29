Credit Suisse AG Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,092 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of BGC Partners worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

BGCP opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

