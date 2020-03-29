Credit Suisse AG Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of ProAssurance worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRA. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

