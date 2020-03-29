Credit Suisse AG Has $1.81 Million Stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 584.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $43.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.