Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Prudential Public by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prudential Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Public stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5194 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

