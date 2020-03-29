Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 211.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $118.49.

