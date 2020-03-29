Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Vericel worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCEL stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Vericel Corp has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $451.26 million, a P/E ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

