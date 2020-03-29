Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,968 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Gray Television worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gray Television by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gray Television by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

